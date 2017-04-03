JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Drivers see jump in gas prices around Ohio since last week



Published: Mon, April 3, 2017 @ 11:28 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) - Ohio drivers are noticing a jump in gas prices compared with a week ago.

Ohio’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.31 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s 18 cents higher than last week and well above the $2 average from a year ago.

The national average rose to about $2.33 on Monday, a few pennies higher than what it had been for several weeks. The national average was lower at this time last year at $2.06.

AAA has said gas prices would rise as refiners switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline, but there’s also uncertainty because of a possible extension of an agreed crude oil production cut.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes