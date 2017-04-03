Staff report

LORDSTOWN — Sales of the Chevrolet Cruze hatchbacks and sedans were up 88.3 percent year over year in March.

This March, Chevrolet dealers sold 18,607 Cruzes, which compares with 9,881 Cruzes sold last March, General Motors said today.

Cruze sedans are built at the GM Lordstown Assembly Complex and the hatchback versions are built at the GM Ramos Arizpe, Mexico plant.

GM’s total sales were 256,224 units, up 2 percent, and market share was up an estimated 0.4 percentage points to 15.9 percent. A total of 15,054 Cruze sedans were sold and 3,553 hatchbacks were sold in March 2017.

For the first three months of the year, GM’s total sales were 689,521 units, up 1 percent, and market share was up an estimated 0.3 percentage points to an estimated 16.7 percent.