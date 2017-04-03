YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters early today and early Sunday battled blazes at two South Side homes close to each other.

About 2:45 a.m. today crews were called to a vacant 2932 Hillman St. home where they found a heavy fire on the side of the home. Crews managed to get inside and one of the department’s ladder trucks was used to help fight the flames. Damage is listed at $9,180, a total loss.

About 3;15 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a vacant 606 W. Ravenwood Ave. home, where they found flames on the first and second floor and part of the house collapsed. Crews also hosed down nearby houses to protect them from the flames, reports said. Damage there is listed at $11,840, also a total loss.

There were no injuries in either blaze. Both fires are under investigation.