Chicago blues musician Lonnie Brooks dies at 83



Published: Mon, April 3, 2017 @ 10:06 a.m.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago blues musician Lonnie Brooks, whose relationship with his adopted home was cemented by his hit recording of Robert Johnson’s “Sweet Home Chicago,” has died at age 83.

His son Ronnie Baker Brooks, who toured with his father for years, confirmed that the celebrated guitar player died Saturday night in Chicago.

Born Lee Baker Jr. in Louisiana, he came to Chicago more than 50 years ago and changed his name to Lonnie Brooks. He recorded a number of albums for Chicago-based Alligator Records’ “Living Chicago Blues” series, including classics such as “Bayou Lightning,” ‘’Hot Shot,” and “Lone Star Shootout.” He appeared in Dan Aykroyd’s film “Blues Brothers 2000.”

He was well known to blues fans around the world for his intense, unhurried guitar solos and his raspy, but strong voice.

