BOARDMAN — The 67th annual Kiwanis Club of Boardman’s Easter egg hunt is Wednesday at Boardman Township Park’s Tots Town. There will be two sessions – 9:15 a.m. and noon.

The hunt is for the kindergartners from Boardman School District’s four elementary schools. Students in the high school’s home economics classes stuffed more than 1,300 eggs with candy.

The Easter Bunny and students from the high school’s Key Club will assist children who may need help finding eggs. Sponsors for the event are Walmart, Chick-fil-A, Giannios Candy Co. and Giant Eagle.