Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Preparations are well underway for the July 1 start of services to Mahoning County senior citizens under a new 1-mill, five-year real estate tax levy the county’s voters approved in March 2016.

The levy, which passed by a 55-percent favorable vote, costs the owner of a $100,000 home about $36 a year and will generate about $4.1 million in annual revenue.

Generation of these revenues began with this year’s first-half tax collection.

“My vision is to ensure that services are available in Mahoning County for older adults who need services. We want to make sure that the services they get are from providers that are background-checked,” said Joseph Rossi, chief executive officer of the Niles-based Area Agency on Aging 11, which will administer the levy funds.

“They’ll be background-checked. They’ll be trained. They’ll know how to do everything they need to do,” said Rossi, who is president of the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging.

The area agency has advertised for bids from agencies seeking to provide home-delivered meals, recreation, wellness programs, support services and guardianship services under 18-month contracts starting July 1, with a Friday bid submission deadline.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.