PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary scored power-play goals, Scott Wilson picked up his eight of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Sunday.

Matt Murray finished with 33 saves for the Penguins, who moved into second-place ahead of Columbus in the Metropolitan Division with a week to go in the regular season.

Jeff Skinner collected his 33rd goal of the season for Carolina and Justin Faulk’s 17th of the year halfway through the third period gave the Hurricanes momentum but Pittsburgh tightened up in front of Murray to beat Carolina for the seventh straight time.

Eddie Lack made 23 stops for the Hurricanes in his first start since being taken to the hospital with a strained neck last week. The loss inched Carolina closer to missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season.