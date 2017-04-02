Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

Gay rights groups that fiercely supported Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s winning campaign last fall because of his pledge to repeal North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” now say he betrayed them by accepting the recent compromise, calling it a “dirty deal” with Republicans.

Many fellow Democrats also were upset with the compromise, which got rid of the provision requiring transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to their birth certificate but kept state lawmakers in charge of future bathroom policies. That provision in particular angered businesses, the NCAA, the NBA and others who withdrew events and expansions from North Carolina at a steep cost.

“I am torn apart because I want to support my governor, and I want to support the efforts that we are trying to make, to make things at least a little bit better,” Democratic Rep. Yvonne Holley of Raleigh said during debate on the legislation, adding that it reminded her of past disputes in North Carolina history over racial equity. Although she voted for the compromise, she said: “there is more to this than about using the bathroom.”

Indeed there is: The law known as House Bill 2 also had prevented local and state governments from passing nondiscrimination ordinances protecting on the basis of categories such as sexual orientation and gender identity. It was replaced by a moratorium on local governments passing them in most cases for nearly another four years.

For months, opponents of the law insisted they would accept only a full repeal. Some joined hard-line conservatives in opposing the bill, though their reasons differed: Many Republicans saw no need for any repeal.

“It kicks HB2 down the road until 2020, keeping most of the awful law on the books for someone else to deal with,” said Chris Sgro, executive director of Equality North Carolina. “That’s not leadership, Gov. Cooper.”