CANFIELD

Saturday was a perfect day for Canfield Lions Club’s 17th annual spring craft, antique and quilt show inside Canfield High School.

It wasn’t sunshiny and warm outside. The sky was overcast, there was intermittent rain, and the temperatures were cool – hardly conducive to yard work or even playing golf, which might have cut into the show’s attendance.

Instead, hundreds crowded into the high school from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to browse through the offerings of 135 vendors ranging from Damsel in Defense’s pepper spray and stun guns to “pie lady” Becky Minamyer of New Waterford, and husband, Mike, of NewMe’s Pies, where shoppers might well have been out-of-luck if they didn’t reserve their favorites early.

“Customers always come to the Canfield Lions Club’s show,” said Becky, “because they know its’s a good show with quality vendors and unique gift ideas, and it’s inside under one roof.”

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.