BOARDMAN

Panda Express in Boardman, 935 Windham Court, is hosting a Miracle Meals fund-raising event from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

When the event flier is presented, 20 percent of total food sales will be donated to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley. Patrons may present either a printout of the flier or show it on their mobile device. If ordering online, include the code “225025” at checkout. All funds raised will stay in the Mahoning Valley to benefit local children.

Miracle Meals fund-raising events are being conducted at local restaurants throughout spring and summer to benefit the Miracles and Promises Radiothon Sept. 28 and 29 on the hospital’s Beeghly campus.

To participate, visit the fund-raising events calendar at www.akronchildrens.org/calendar or contact Rikki Batson, development intern, at rbatson@chmca.org or 330-746-8714.