YOUNGSTOWN

Students, faculty and the public are invited to a free, interactive CPR training experience from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Youngstown State University Chestnut Room at the Kilkawley Center, One University Plaza. Representatives from the American Heart Association and the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation will host 20-minute training sessions. Registration is encouraged and is available online at www.heart.org/youngstownCPR. Walk-ins are welcome.