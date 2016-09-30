VIENNA — Mike Coates Construction Co. of Niles was awarded a $7,879,715 contract to build an indoor firing range at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.
The indoor firing range will used to train and test air personnel for qualifications with their service weapons for personal protection and ground base defense. The current range is 30 years old and fails to meet current safety requirements.
The funding for the range came from the federal government.
