YOUNGSTOWN

Get your aspirin and your blood-pressure pills ready: Wick Avenue work begins Monday.

The $4.1 million project covers the section of Wick from Wood Street to Eastbound Service Road of the Madison Avenue Expressway.

“The first couple of weeks of a detour is always the worst,” said Charles Shasho, deputy director of the city’s public-works department. “I’d advise people coming into that area to leave a little earlier. Motorists will get adjusted to it. I appreciate everyone’s patience, and in the end, we’ll have a great project.”

That main corridor to and from Youngstown State University will be under construction until Sept. 18, 2017.

“The main thing is we ask that you be patient, give yourself extra time and just be aware,” said Ron Cole, YSU spokesman.

