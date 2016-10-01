JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Meditation may be in order to get through year-long Wick Avenue improvement project



Published: Fri, September 30, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Get your aspirin and your blood-pressure pills ready: Wick Avenue work begins Monday.

The $4.1 million project covers the section of Wick from Wood Street to Eastbound Service Road of the Madison Avenue Expressway.

“The first couple of weeks of a detour is always the worst,” said Charles Shasho, deputy director of the city’s public-works department. “I’d advise people coming into that area to leave a little earlier. Motorists will get adjusted to it. I appreciate everyone’s patience, and in the end, we’ll have a great project.”

That main corridor to and from Youngstown State University will be under construction until Sept. 18, 2017.

“The main thing is we ask that you be patient, give yourself extra time and just be aware,” said Ron Cole, YSU spokesman.

Read more about the project in Saturday's Vindicator or on VIndy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes