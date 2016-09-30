BOARDMAN

Kids Challenge 2016 will take place as part of the 40th Boardman Rotary Oktoberfestival on Sunday at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Canfield Road.

This is a family-oriented educational community event at the Maag Theatre. Children can perform and demonstrate their talent, knowledge and skills to other children and the community.

Volunteers, celebrity judges and entertainers are welcome. Contact Master Park at www.MasterPark.com or BoardmanRotaryOktoberfest.org. Sponsors for the event and event banners for the stage and other locations are welcome.

Children’s educational activities and businesses can apply for a booth.

Entertainment will include: Singing Star Contest conducted by Shooting Star Entertainment at noon; Talented Kids of America ages 2 through 12 at 1 p.m.; “Hi-Ya” yelling contest for all ages at 2; Hi-Ya Æ Challenge board breaking contest for all ages at 2:30; and martial arts, dance and more at 3:30.