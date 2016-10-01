YOUNGSTOWN

Crunch ... crunch ... crunch.

You might hear the sound of leaves crunching beneath your feet as you walk around Lake Glacier in Mill Creek MetroParks, but those leaves may not reflect the colorful brilliance you are used to this time of year – at least not yet.

Not to worry, the colors will be here soon enough.

“I still think we are going to have a pretty good fall color season, but I think it will be late,” said Casey Burdick, fall color forester for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “I expect Northern Ohio to peak around the second week of October.”

By then, Mill Creek visitors who need their fill of fall color hopefully will be able to take in the orange, yellow and red colors that reflect off Lake Glacier.

“We end up with a lot of people in the park taking pictures,” said Carol Vigorito, recreation and education director at Mill Creek and a 15-year naturalist.

