BOARDMAN

The benefits of knitting go two ways in the eyes of a group of knitters at St. James Episcopal Church.

For the women who gather in the welcoming parlor at the church, 7640 Glenwood Ave., knitting together revolves around fellowship and friendship and is a relaxing activity. The prayer shawls they make provide comfort to those who receive them.

Ann Sitler, a 75-year member, is coordinator of the Knitters for Veterans group she organized in January 2015. “I was participating in a knitting group at the Ursuline Center, and thought this would be a good idea for St. James,” she said. She now is involved in the two groups.

On a recent afternoon, Sitler along with Regina Jenkins, a 15-year member; Mary Ellen Maruschak, a member for 19 years; and Wealthie Prince, a member since 1962, talked about the project.

The prayer shawls that the faithful knitters craft go to men and women veterans at Cleveland Veterans Administration Medical Center. Sitler said before the shawls are boxed and shipped off, they are blessed by the Rev. Shawn Dickerson, priest in charge at St. James.

To each prayer shawl, a paper tag with the message, “Made with love by the knitters of St. James Episcopal Church, Boardman, Ohio” is attached along with a small cross and medal that reads “thanks,” referring to their service to the United States.

Read more about the project in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.