AUSTINTOWN — There is a vacancy on the Austintown school board due to the resignation of Louis Chine.

Kathy Mock, board president, said Chine, who is in his second term, resigned from the school board effective immediately for health reasons. In his resignation letter, Chine said that he will continue to support the district.

The board must begin the process to replace Chine and name the replacement within 30 days. The newly appointed school board member will serve until Dec. 31, 2017.

The district will be taking letters of interest for new board members. Those interested should turn in their letter and resume by 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Austintown Board Office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

For information, contact the board office at 330-797-3900 ext. 1510.

Mock said the board will review all applications and decide on the replacement at its Oct. 27 regular meeting.