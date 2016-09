CHAMPION

Due to a water main break/repair, Trumbull County water customers who live on the following streets are advised to boil their water used for consumption until further notice:

State Road west of North Leavitt, Glen, Esther Ave., Sabrina Lane, Old Colony Drive, and Meadowview Drive.

Residents should contact the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers at 330-675-2775 with questions.