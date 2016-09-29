TOWNVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The mother of a teen accused of killing his father and wounding several at a South Carolina elementary school says his family is “shocked and saddened.”

In a statement Pastor James South provided to local media outlets, Tiffney Osborne says the family “cannot express the devastation we feel at the loss of our beloved Jeff.”

Authorities said the shooting began Wednesday afternoon at the teen’s house about 2 miles from the school, where he gunned down his 47-year-old father, Jeffrey Osborne.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or age beyond saying he’s a teen. South says Tiffney Osborne found out about the shooting through media reports.

A volunteer firefighter tackled the teen suspect after the school shooting. A teacher and one student were treated and released from an Anderson hospital. A second child was in critical condition at a hospital in Greenville.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina teacher wounded in the shooting says she does not want to talk to the media right now.

A note on the door of Townville Elementary School teacher Meghan Hollingsworth’s home Thursday morning says her family appreciates people’s concern. But she asks those coming to her home to respect their privacy. The note says she’s not interested in giving any interviews.