ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — A man linked to the slayings of at least four women in Ohio has pleaded not guilty.

Shawn Grate entered the pleas Thursday after being accused in a 23-count indictment issued last week.

Prosecutors say they’ll seek the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Grate has been charged in two of the killings and the abduction of a third woman rescued by police from a vacant home two weeks ago in Ashland. That’s about 60 miles southwest of Cleveland.

Authorities say the 40-year-old also has confessed to killing two other women, one earlier this year and one around 2005.

But investigators have not yet filed charges in those slayings. Messages seeking comment have been left with his attorneys.

Investigators say they’re looking into whether there could be more victims.