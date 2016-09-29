JOBS
Report: man detained burglar in home until police arrived



Published: Thu, September 29, 2016 @ 2:25 p.m.

GIRARD

A man was arraigned today in Girard Municipal Court on a burglary charge after police reported he was detained by a homeowner after breaking into a home Wednesday.

James Thomas, 23, of Cortland faces a second-degree felony charge. A judge set his bond Thursday at $50,000 and required him to be under house arrest if he posts bond.

A 45-year-old Tibbetts-Wick resident contacted police shortly before 1:40 p.m. Wednesday to report that he was at work when his home surveillance system alerted him to someone in his house. According to a police report, the resident then returned to his home and grabbed the suspect — Thomas — who the resident said was trying to flee in his car.

A police report states Thomas had removed a surveillance system and DVR camera from the home’s wall.

