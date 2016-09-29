JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

PRESIDENTIAL RACE | Bill Clinton will campaign in the Valley next week



Published: Thu, September 29, 2016 @ 10:52 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Former President Bill Clinton will visit the Mahoning Valley on Tuesday or Wednesday to campaign for his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The candidate’s campaign announced today that the former president would be in the area as part of a two-day bus tour through Eastern Ohio.

“Clinton will lay out the high stakes of November’s election for Ohio’s working families and talk with Ohioans about Hillary Clinton’s plans to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” a campaign email stated.

Clinton has public events on the two days in Athens, Jefferson and Stark counties. The email said he will also stop in the Mahoning Valley but didn’t give specifics.

The tour occurs one week before the state’s Oct. 11 voter registration deadline with early voting beginning a day later.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes