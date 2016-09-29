YOUNGSTOWN — Former President Bill Clinton will visit the Mahoning Valley on Tuesday or Wednesday to campaign for his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The candidate’s campaign announced today that the former president would be in the area as part of a two-day bus tour through Eastern Ohio.

“Clinton will lay out the high stakes of November’s election for Ohio’s working families and talk with Ohioans about Hillary Clinton’s plans to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” a campaign email stated.

Clinton has public events on the two days in Athens, Jefferson and Stark counties. The email said he will also stop in the Mahoning Valley but didn’t give specifics.

The tour occurs one week before the state’s Oct. 11 voter registration deadline with early voting beginning a day later.