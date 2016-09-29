YOUNGSTOWN

A commemorative park outside of Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University will serve two purposes.

It marks the 50th anniversary of the YSU Foundation and recognizes recipients of the university’s prestigious Heritage Award.

YSU trustees earlier this month approved a resolution authorizing the foundation’s $100,000 gift to create the YSU Foundation Heritage Park.

“The Heritage Award is the most prestigious award given by the university,” said Carole Weimer, trustees chairwoman. “It will create a lasting recognition of those who have received the highest award.”

The award, started in 1981, recognizes former YSU faculty and staff who made significant contributions to the university during their time at YSU. Recipients are selected by a committee and receive a plaque on a wall in YSU’s Maag Library.

