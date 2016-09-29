YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 28 people including Vincent Sherman, 23, Cornell Avenue, on illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business.

On Aug. 19, reports said officers pulled over his vehicle for improper plates on the car and took him to the jail on a charge of resisting arrest. At the jail, reports said a dose of suspected heroin was found in his underwear.

The grand jury also indicted Jason R. Carter, 37, Rosary Drive, on trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, and having weapons under disability.

On Aug. 20, Reports say officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Rosary Drive about 6:46 a.m. Saturday after a 7-year-old boy called 911 to say his mother was being beaten up by her boyfriend.

A 28-year-old woman told police Carter had choked her and pushed her. Police reported the woman was injured and that Carter had blood on his shirt. Officers also observed a shattered glass container in the kitchen and a broken refrigerator handle.

The grand jury also indicted Daniel Allmon, 27, Compass West in Austintown, on possession of cocaine.

On Aug. 27, reports say Allmon was arrested on a charge of possession of crack cocaine after reports said officers found two rocks of suspected crack cocaine on the floorboard of his car after he was pulled over for running a stop sign at Poland Avenue and Cooper Street.

A records check also showed that he has three open suspensions on his license.