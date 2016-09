BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALEXANDER, BILALAH GARNER 3/11/1990 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Burglary



BLACK, KEITH LAMAR 3/28/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Murder

BUCHANAN, GEORGE 10/31/1969 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Felonious Assault

CARLSON, ERIK A 10/5/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Criminal Trespass



CROSBY, CHARLES LAVONE JR 10/4/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia



DAVENPORT, GREGORY LAMONT 6/20/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

DIBO, DONNA MAYE 6/19/1981 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



DUARTE, ROBERT A 10/15/1963 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

GRANDBERRY, MIA DOMINIQUE 7/21/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



GRAY, ALLYSSA ANN 4/11/1996 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Endangering Children

HARRIS, RONALD V 7/19/1973 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



HEARD, TIFFANY PEARL 12/13/1971 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



HEATON, CHRISTOPHER 10/18/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



HOGAN, WILLIAM BRYANT 2/25/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Suspension



JACKSON, SUMMER ELETTE 6/21/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



JOHNSON, BRANDON G 8/20/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

JOHNSON, SEDRIC L II 6/12/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation



MASCARELLA, BARTHOLOMEW 12/4/1975 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Theft



MAUDE, EDWARD I 3/15/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



MCDOWELL, JAZMYNE LAJIA 4/3/1996 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Possession of Drugs

SCOTT, LEASAI KEARA 9/23/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Contempt Of Court



SMITH, DARIUS RASAHN 2/7/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Conspiracy



TAYLOR, FREDDIE L 6/11/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



UTT, RONNIE LEE JR 4/7/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.

WARZALA, RAYMOND W 7/24/1977 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

WATSON, LOGAN JAMES 7/24/1994 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WHITE, CHRISTOPHER CRAE 2/2/1977 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Using Weapons While Intoxicated

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ABDULLAH, MATEEN 6/12/1962 9/27/2016 BONDED OUT

AHERN, JOHN SCOTT 7/19/1968 9/23/2016 TIME SERVED

ALTAMIMI, NASER 9/29/1995 9/25/2016 BONDED OUT

BENSON, BRIAN F 3/25/1961 9/28/2016 BONDED OUT

CARTER, JIMMIE NEAL 1/24/1961 8/20/2016 TIME SERVED

DAVIS, BRENT JAMES 3/29/1967 9/29/2016 BONDED OUT



DUNCAN, JENN MARIE 8/3/1985 9/21/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

ERIKSON, JEREMY 11/10/1992 8/3/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



FIGUEROA, JOHNNATHEN 11/28/1997 8/1/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



FOSTER, JOSH A 12/6/1983 8/24/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GIONFRIDDO, JOSEPH 12/19/1947 9/11/2016 TIME SERVED

HEAVNER, RYAN 6/24/1990 9/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



INFANTE, ALAINA MARIE 6/11/1985 8/17/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JEFFERSON, ROBERT R 9/19/1972 9/27/2016 BONDED OUT

LOOMIS, KAYLA ANGEL 11/22/1988 9/19/2016 BONDED OUT

MAYTAS, MARGARET A 6/2/1971 9/27/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

PATRICK, THOMAS EUGENE 1/17/1954 9/29/2016 BONDED OUT

POOLE, NIKKIE I 8/18/1979 8/7/2016 TIME SERVED

RYAN, BESSIE M 1/8/1980 2/4/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SEVERA, BRADLEE CHRISTOPHER 3/6/1977 9/26/2016 TIME SERVED



SHANE, DEANNA J 6/12/1971 6/24/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



STOFFER, KENNETH 2/8/1962 9/24/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SWEENEY, JALISSA ARIANNA 9/4/1994 9/29/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

TEETS, JAMES G 7/28/1994 9/28/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



WALKER, NATHANIEL WOLFGANG 2/25/1993 9/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WALTERS, SANDRA ANN 4/18/1961 9/28/2016 CR4 SUMMONS