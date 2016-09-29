YOUNGSTOWN

St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oakhill Ave., begins its monthly schedule of Sauce and Song on Sunday with a spaghetti dinner and afternoon concert.

The dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Carryouts will be available; containers will be provided.

The concert will feature the Youngstown Area Community Concert Band from 1:30 to 2:30 under the direction of Joseph Pellegrini.

The program is free and open to the community, although freewill offerings will be welcome. For information, call the church office at 330-743-1109.

Four years ago, in an effort to “keep it simple and keep it local,” the Rev. Edward Noga committed to purchasing beef used for the dinners solely from area farms. Since then, the event has generated more than $15,000 of income for local farmers.