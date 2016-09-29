YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man was arrested about 11:05 Wednesday after he invited police to send a police dog to search his car.

Reports said officers pulled over a car driven by Andrew Butz, 32, of South Inglewood Avenue in the 400 block of St. Louis Avenue for running a stop sign.

Reports said officers asked Butz if he had anything illegal in the car. He said no then told police to call a dog.

Reports said Butz told officers he read on Facebook that people pulled over by police should ask for a dog to search their car and that he would feel more secure if a police dog came.

When the dog came, Butz got out of the car and officers saw a suboxone strip in his car. Reports said he told police he has a prescription but he never uses them anymore. Marijuana specks were also found in the car, reports said.

Butz was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of drugs.