Delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint on Ravenwood Avenue



Published: Thu, September 29, 2016 @ 11:11 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said two employees of a furniture rental store Wednesday were robbed by an armed man about 2 p.m. in the 200 block of East Ravenwood Avenue.

Reports said the employees told police they backed their truck into a driveway to make a delivery when when a man walked up to them, pointed a revolver at them and demanded their wallets and phones.

The robber got the items and then ran toward Rush Boulevard, reports said.

