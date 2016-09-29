YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said two employees of a furniture rental store Wednesday were robbed by an armed man about 2 p.m. in the 200 block of East Ravenwood Avenue.

Reports said the employees told police they backed their truck into a driveway to make a delivery when when a man walked up to them, pointed a revolver at them and demanded their wallets and phones.

The robber got the items and then ran toward Rush Boulevard, reports said.