YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said two employees of a furniture rental store Wednesday were robbed by an armed man about 2 p.m. in the 200 block of East Ravenwood Avenue.
Reports said the employees told police they backed their truck into a driveway to make a delivery when when a man walked up to them, pointed a revolver at them and demanded their wallets and phones.
The robber got the items and then ran toward Rush Boulevard, reports said.
