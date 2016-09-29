YOUNGSTOWN — The parent company of ValleyCare Health System of Ohio announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell four of its hospitals – none of which are in the Valley.

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems Inc. reached an agreement for the sale of four hospitals and assets of Curae Health Inc. Facilities included in the transaction are 95-bed Merit Health Gilmore Memorial in Amory, Miss., 112-bed Merit Health Batesville in Batesville, Miss., 181-bed Merit Health Northwest Mississippi in Clarksdale, Miss. and 126-bed Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Fla.

The company previously announced plans to reduce and refine its overall portfolio with proceeds being used to pay down debt.

In total, the company says it plans to divest in 12 hospitals.