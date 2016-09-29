JOBS
City police seize guns, drugs; arrest 2 men



Published: Thu, September 29, 2016 @ 10:38 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police Wednesday serving search warrants investigating drug activity found three guns and ammunition in two separate homes.

About 6:40 p.m. in a 3022 Rush Blvd. home, officers found a loaded .22-caliber pistol and ammunition and a pistol-grip shotgun. Also found was a small amount of crack cocaine and marijuana, $703 cash and a scale and grinder.

Arrested on a charge of possession of crack cocaine was the homeowner, Charles Crosby, 23.

At about 5:10 p.m. at a 565 Idora Ave. home, police found a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition and a scale.

Tyrone Hogan, 52, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released with a court date.

