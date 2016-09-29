YOUNGSTOWN

The trash ‘n’ treasure sale at Martin Luther Lutheran Church is as much about offering an array of usable and inexpensive items to customers as it is about fellowship among members.

In the week leading up to Saturday’s sale, church volunteers spent hours pulling donated items from the storage space on the stage in fellowship hall. There was a method to the process, as they placed housewares, holiday decorations, linens, toys and electronics, to name some categories, on assigned tables. Then they did the pricing.

Eileen Mueller wears a nametag with the note “I’m the boss.” It’s her first year as coordinator of the 30th annual fundraiser. She consults with Lois Klein, who headed the activity for 29 years. Lois Klein and her husband, Joe, who handles the money and checkout, remain involved but felt it was time for them to step down from leadership roles.

“When I heard that, I prayed about taking this on,” Mueller said. It wasn’t a hasty decision on her part; it was made over time. “I thought I could do it with Lois’ help,” Mueller said.

Throughout its 150-year-plus history, the church has sponsored various fundraisers including craft shows, which continue as popular events at churches. Lois Klein said when she suggested the idea for the sale, the idea went over well. “At first, money helped support a church in Nicholasville, Ky.,” she said. “Now it goes to our general fund.”

