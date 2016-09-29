BOARDMAN

In 1976, the Boardman Rotary Oktoberfestival began as a small celebration of Boardman Township and its residents in Boardman Park. Four decades later, it’s become a huge one-day event for arts, crafts and entertainment.

The 40th annual festival will include 148 art vendors from five states who sell various drawings, paintings and other forms of arts and crafts. It will also have around 15 food vendors selling their own beers and original dishes.

Joe Ignazio and Ted Thorton are festival co-chairmen. The Oktoberfestival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, is expected to draw in roughly 10,000 to 12,000 visitors, Ignazio said. The festival has always been a perfect place for shoppers who want to get interesting art or craft pieces, he added.

