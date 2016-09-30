JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Bill Clinton to visit Valley Wednesday; Hillary in Ohio Monday



Published: Thu, September 29, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Former President Bill Clinton will visit the Mahoning Valley next week to campaign for his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The candidate’s campaign announced that the former president would be in the area as part of a Tuesday-Wednesday bus tour through eastern Ohio.

“Clinton will lay out the high stakes of November’s election for Ohio’s working families and talk with Ohioans about Hillary Clinton’s plans to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” a campaign email stated Thursday.

Clinton has scheduled public events on the two days in Athens, Jefferson and Stark counties. The email said he also will stop in the Mahoning Valley but didn’t give specifics. Local Democrats expect Clinton to visit Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the campaign also announced today that Hillary Clinton would visit Ohio Monday, though it didn’t disclose the location.

For more on the visits, read Friday's Vindicator and keep checking Vindy.com. for updates.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes