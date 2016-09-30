YOUNGSTOWN

Former President Bill Clinton will visit the Mahoning Valley next week to campaign for his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The candidate’s campaign announced that the former president would be in the area as part of a Tuesday-Wednesday bus tour through eastern Ohio.

“Clinton will lay out the high stakes of November’s election for Ohio’s working families and talk with Ohioans about Hillary Clinton’s plans to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” a campaign email stated Thursday.

Clinton has scheduled public events on the two days in Athens, Jefferson and Stark counties. The email said he also will stop in the Mahoning Valley but didn’t give specifics. Local Democrats expect Clinton to visit Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the campaign also announced today that Hillary Clinton would visit Ohio Monday, though it didn’t disclose the location.

