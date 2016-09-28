WARREN — Marquaias T. Thomas, 23, of Breaden Street in Youngstown is facing the potential for about 60 years in prison after being indicted Tuesday in the May 9 kidnapping, robbery and felonious assault of two people at an apartment on Trumbull Court in Liberty Township.

Thomas has been in the Trumbull County jail since his arrest May 11 and will be arraigned on the six charges Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

A Liberty police report says a man, 34, was walking into his apartment just after midnight May 9 with Thomas and a man he didn’t know following him.

Once inside, Thomas and the other man pulled handguns on the victim and a female, 31, and forced them to the floor, where they were bound and gagged.

The suspects then took money from a hiding place in the apartment and the woman’s wallet. They threw the cell phones from both victims in the toilet, they said. The victims were able to get free from their bindings and called 911.

The apartment also was robbed the next day of two video game consoles, a laptop computer and $305 in cash while no one was home. The victims suspected the two incidents were related.