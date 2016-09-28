AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested two women Tuesday night for soliciting sex and having drugs at an Austintown hotel.

According to the report, after officers responded to an escort ad for a “sweet and sexy Italian princess,” they met up with and arrested Candice Jackson, 25, of Riley Avenue, Struthers, for soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments, and Hether Adriano-Parker, 42, of Kirk Road, Austintown, for soliciting sex, promoting prostitution, and possessing criminal tools, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.