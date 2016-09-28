JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Valley Dems decry GOP ticket ahead of Pence's visit



Published: Wed, September 28, 2016 @ 10:29 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Mahoning Valley Democratic party and union leaders are gathered this morning to decry the Republican presidential ticket regarding jobs.

Republican vice-presidential nominee Mike Pence is making a stop later today in Columbiana County.

David Betras, Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman, said GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump and Pence, Indiana's governor, are bad for working families and bad for America.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes