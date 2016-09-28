BOARDMAN — Mahoning Valley Democratic party and union leaders are gathered this morning to decry the Republican presidential ticket regarding jobs.
Republican vice-presidential nominee Mike Pence is making a stop later today in Columbiana County.
David Betras, Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman, said GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump and Pence, Indiana's governor, are bad for working families and bad for America.
