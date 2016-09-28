Staff report

WARREN

Trumbull County soon will have six bridges named for military veterans, which officials say are among the most in the state.

County commissioners today agreed with officials in Niles, Howland and Warren on naming bridges for Vietnam veterans, Korean War veterans and female veterans.

Ceremonies will take place Oct. 29 and 30 to officially rename them.

Local veteran Bob Marino Sr. of Niles said he is especially proud of the renaming of a bridge in Warren the Women Veterans Bridge because women “were the unsung heroes of all of the wars.”

The first renaming will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Up A Creek Tavern in Howland, close to a bridge along East Market Street that will be named for Vietnam veterans.

