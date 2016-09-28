WARREN — A Warren police detective filed four counts of animal cruelty against a boy, 16, today in Trumbull County Juvenile Court who is accused of having sex with a dog.

The boy could not be charged under the city’s new bestiality ordinance because the crimes are alleged to have occurred before the law was approved in June, an official with the Warren Police Department said.

The boy is in the custody of Trumbull County Children Services, which learned of the alleged offenses and reported it to the Warren Police Department, which investigated.

The boy was living on Homewood Avenue Southeast at the time of the alleged offenses but does not live there anymore, police said.