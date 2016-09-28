JOBS
Substitute teacher in Austintown faces charges



Published: Wed, September 28, 2016 @ 4:43 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

An unnamed male substitute teacher at Austintown Fitch High School was charged with tampering with evidence and illegal possession of prescription drugs earlier today.

According to a news release, he was charged as a result of a student alerting the school resource office about alleged inappropriate behavior, including allegations of pictures being taken of students while in the classroom.

The incident is under investigation.

