AUSTINTOWN
An unnamed male substitute teacher at Austintown Fitch High School was charged with tampering with evidence and illegal possession of prescription drugs earlier today.
According to a news release, he was charged as a result of a student alerting the school resource office about alleged inappropriate behavior, including allegations of pictures being taken of students while in the classroom.
The incident is under investigation.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.