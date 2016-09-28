JOBS
Sheriff’s office: Report of shooting at SC elementary school



Published: Wed, September 28, 2016 @ 3:16 p.m.

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are responding to a reported shooting at a South Carolina elementary school.

News media outlets quote Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sheila Cole as saying the shooting was reported at Townville Elementary School in Anderson County on Wednesday afternoon.

WYFF TV reports that helicopters landed by the school and students were evacuated to a nearby church.

The school is located near the Georgia state line.

