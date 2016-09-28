YOUNGSTOWN

The school district’s CEO says it is the board’s prerogative to decide the fate of a tax abatement for a downtown hotel.

Krish Mohip, district chief executive officer, had previously said that it would be his decision since he’s in charge of finances.

“Upon reflection, as this deals with a tax abatement, I believe it is a board issue,” Mohip said. “I will work cooperatively with them, although I have full operational and managerial control.”

A company planning to convert a downtown landmark into a hotel seeks a 15-year, 100 percent tax abatement.

Brenda Kimble, school board president, said the board will make the decision about the tax abatement requested by Dominic Marchionda of NYO Property Group.

“It’s in the statute that it’s the board that has to make the decision,” she said.

Dan Tierney, a spokesman for Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office, said he couldn’t comment about the specific situation in Youngstown.

“In general, it does not look like the state statute grants that power to either the CEO or the academic distress commission,” he said.

Ultimately a court of law would make that determination, Tierney said.

Read MORE in Thursday's VINDICATOR.