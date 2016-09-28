LEETONIA — Republican vice-presidential nominee Mike Pence criticized Hillary Clinton for what he described as a weak foreign policy while she was President Barack Obama's secretary of state.

Clinton, Pence said at a Leetonia High School rally tonight, that Clinton should be “disqualified” as president because of her statements in the wake of the Benghazi attack on Sept. 11, 2012.

Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, also “instigated” a deal with Iran to provide the country money.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, is the clear choice, Pence said, because “it's about security, prosperity and the Supreme Court of the United States and our Constitution.”

Pence said Trump is “a fighter” and “he's a winner.”

About 650 people were in attendance.

This is Pence's third campaign stop in the Mahoning Valley since he was named Trump's running mate July 16, and his first without the presidential nominee.

Pence joined Trump at an invitation-only event July 15 at Youngstown State University and at the Canfield Fair on Sept. 5. Pence made brief remarks at YSU and didn't address the crowd at the fair.

This is Pence's first public appearance since Monday's inaugural presidential debate. Pence will debate Tim Kaine, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, Tuesday at Longwood University in Farmville, Va. It is the only debate between the two vice-presidential nominees.