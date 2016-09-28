JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

PENCE VISIT | GOP veep candidate enjoys hot dog in Girard



Published: Wed, September 28, 2016 @ 5:32 p.m.

GIRARD (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence enjoyed a hot dog with chili sauce before a campaign stop in northeast Ohio.

Pence, his wife Karen and daughter Charlotte made a quick stop at Jib Jab Hot Dog Shoppe in Girard en route to this evening's rally in nearby Leetonia.

Pence ordered a hot dog with chili sauce and scarfed it down in just a few quick bites in one of the restaurants booths. Pence then chatted and posed for pictures with diners and restaurant staff.

Pence is campaigning in Ohio after spending the morning and previous afternoon in private debate preparations in Wisconsin with Gov. Scott Walker.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes