GIRARD (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence enjoyed a hot dog with chili sauce before a campaign stop in northeast Ohio.

Pence, his wife Karen and daughter Charlotte made a quick stop at Jib Jab Hot Dog Shoppe in Girard en route to this evening's rally in nearby Leetonia.

Pence ordered a hot dog with chili sauce and scarfed it down in just a few quick bites in one of the restaurants booths. Pence then chatted and posed for pictures with diners and restaurant staff.

Pence is campaigning in Ohio after spending the morning and previous afternoon in private debate preparations in Wisconsin with Gov. Scott Walker.