The 6th Annual Ohio Nonviolence Week celebration in Youngstown begins Sunday.

It is a week-long pause for conscience and character with national speakers and local presenters engaging more than 3,000 people in more than 15 locations.

Consider joining us.

All details are on "Ohio Nonviolence Week" on Facebook. Any questions can be directed to tfrank112000@yahoo.com.

All school-based events listed below are school-only and not open to the public.

The evening events are open to the public and noted where there is a cost to enter.

Biographies to all the presenters are linked below.

==

SUNDAY OCTOBER 2:

• 3 PM Nonviolence Parade/Rally – beginning at Wick and Wood streets and continuing downtown to the Covelli Center parking lot for the rally. Free.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3:

• 8 AM – Jeff Steinberg to speak at Early College

• 10:30 AM – Jeff Steinberg to speak at East H.S.

• 9:30 AM – Minnijean Brown Trickey to speak at Paul C. Bunn

• 1 PM– Jeff Steinberg to speak at Joseph Badger H.S.

• 2 PM – Minnijean Brown Trickey to speak at Taft

• 5-9 PM - “Come and Mingle with Minni” - reception for Minnijean Brown Trickey at Flambeau’s on Market St., Youngstown. Cost $25, which includes 2 drinks and buffet. Sponsored by St. Patrick Church and Flambeau’s

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4:



• 9:AM – Minnijean Brown Trickey to speak at Kirkmere

• 9:15 AM – Jeff Steinberg to speak at Chaney High School

• 5-7 PM — Soap Gallery in Downtown Youngstown – nonviolence art show reception, nonviolence art awards given. Free.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5:

• 9 AM – Judge Michael Ryan from Cleveland, youngest Common Pleas Court Judge in Ohio, to speak at East High School.

• 9:30 – Minnijean Brown Trickey to speak at Crestview HS

• Jerry Mitchell to speak at YSU – Jerry Mitchell is investigative reporter from the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, whose investigations brought to justice the murderers of Medgar Evers, Four Little Girls murdered in church bombing in Birmingham, three Civil Rights workers in Mississippi, Vernon Dahmer and many others

• 5PM – Simeon Booker scholarship dinner in Powers Auditorium – cost $100, which includes event. Tickets by advance purchase only.

• 7 PM Simeon Booker Award for Courage presented by John and Denise York and the DeBartolo Corporation. Ford Auditorium at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

Judge Nathaniel R. Jones will receive the Simeon Booker Award for Courage. Jerry Mitchell, keynote speaker, and Youngstown Connection singing. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the DeYor Center box office.

Judge Jones' life story here.

Simeon Booker's life story here.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6:

• All day youth retreat with Guy Burney and Ken Mason from the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB in Atlanta)

• 11:30 AM - Dr. Patricia Cunningham from OSU will speak at “lunch and learn” at Jewish Community Center on cultural diversity and nonviolence

• 3:30 PM – Dr. Cunningham to speak at YSU to faculty

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7:

• 8:15 mini nonviolence workshop at Paul C. Bunn – Chaney Sojourn students