Officials: Suspect in Texas slayings was in US illegally



Published: Wed, September 28, 2016 @ 5:29 p.m.

DALLAS (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say a man suspected in a pair of Dallas-area killings was in the country illegally after three deportations to Mexico.

Silvestre Franco-Luviano was arrested Tuesday at his relatives’ apartment in Georgetown, about 25 miles north of Austin.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Wednesday that an immigration detainer has been placed on the 40-year-old Mexican national. He was transferred Wednesday from the Williamson County Jail in Georgetown to the Dallas County Jail on a murder warrant in the Sunday night slaying of a motorist in Dallas. He’s also suspected in the slaying that night of a man at a Cedar Hill gas station.

Georgetown police also charged him with vehicle burglary.

ICE says he was deported in June 1996, October 2009 and March 2014.

