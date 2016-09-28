NILES

The architect overseeing the replacement of the irreparably damaged city hall roof said he expects to issue a recommendation on the lowest and best project bidder later today. Three of four bids came in under repair estimates Wednesday.

“This is not a complex matter,” said Bruce Sekanick of Phillips Sekanick Architects of Warren. “We’ll look at the paper work and [regulation] compliance and it won’t take long.”

Council hired Sekanick after ongoing leaks from the roof led to mold issues that forced a one-day shutdown of the 89-year old city hall in August. The architect’s study determined that there had been little or no maintenance on the roof for years under previous administrations. Sekanick had estimated roof replacement costs at $295,000.

The low bidder is SRI Roofing of New Castle, Pa., at $203,000, considerably less than the next lowest bid of more than $290,000 from Boak & Sons Construction of Youngstown and the third lowest – nearly $293,000 from Groover Roofing of Liberty.

The highest bid, nearly $447,000 and well above Sekanick’s estimate, came from Lewis Construction of Warren.

