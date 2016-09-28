WARREN — Sentencing for Robert J. McClurkin, the older of the two McClurkin brothers who ran the former McClurkin Funeral Home in Girard, will be pushed back until Dec. 5.

He was supposed to be sentenced this morning, but Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court said he needs a full accounting of the money owed to McClurkin's victims before he will be ready to pronounce sentence.

McClurkin, 51, of South State Street in Girard, pleaded guilty in July to 11 charges related to the theft of about $450,000 from customers who bought prepaid funeral arrangements from the funeral home.

He could get three years in prison if he fails to make full restitution to his victims, according to a plea agreement.

Robert and his brother Patrick McClurkin, 49, of Abby Street in Girard, are jointly responsible for paying back $204,268 still owed to 33 customers, said Diane Barber, an assistant county prosecutor.

Judge McKay said this morning that Robert McClurkin has paid $150,000.

An insurance company has reimbursed 42 other customers, Chuck Morrow, another assistant county prosecutor, said in May when Patrick was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and five years' probation for his part in the scheme.

Patrick also was ordered to begin to pay $500 per month starting May 20 and pay the entire $204,268 by June 1, 2017.

Robert was convicted of more charges than Patrick and a charge more serious than any of Patrick's charges because he was the main operator of the funeral home, Barber said.

Robert pleaded guilty to theft from an elderly person or disabled adult, grand theft, theft, tampering with records, forgery and violations of pre-need funeral contracts.

The McClurkins accepted $450,000 from customers dating back to 1996 to provide pre-paid funeral arrangements but failed to secure insurance policies or annuities or place the funds in trust for the customers, prosecutors said.