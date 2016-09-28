Staff report

WARREN

Sentencing for Robert J. McClurkin, the older of the two McClurkin brothers who ran the former McClurkin Funeral Home in Girard, has been postponed to Dec. 5.

He was supposed to be sentenced today, but Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court said he needs a full accounting of the money owed to McClurkin’s victims before the sentence is given.

McClurkin, 51, of South State Street in Girard, pleaded guilty in July to 11 charges related to the theft of about $450,000 from customers who bought prepaid funeral arrangements from the funeral home.

He could get three years in prison if he fails to make full restitution to his victims, according to a plea agreement.

Robert and his brother, Patrick McClurkin, 49, of Abby Street in Girard, are jointly responsible for paying back $204,268 still owed to 33 customers, said Diane Barber, an assistant county prosecutor.

Judge McKay said this morning that Robert McClurkin has paid $150,000.

