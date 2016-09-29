BOARDMAN

Township resident Dante Graziani, 20, started his third week of dance practice by stretching with his instructor, Paul Miletta, at the Limitless Dance Company at Torrie’s Academy of Dance.

Graziani is mentally handicapped but lets nothing stop his passion for dance.

The Limitless Dance Company works with the academy of dance on Market Street and offers a wide variety of dance classes in various genres for people with disabilities.

Paul Miletta, coordinator and instructor for the academy, helped create the Limitless Dance Company with the academy’s director, Torrie Trella. Trella created Limitless Dance Company out of providing a class for a friend’s child with special needs earlier in the spring.

During the summer, the first classes had 20 students with instructors Miletta and Stephen Hall. As a graduate of Youngstown State University with a degree in special education, Miletta said he always has wanted to make a dance class for special-needs children and is proud to be with Limitless Dance.

