BOARDMAN

Township resident Kathy Miller, 69, called police to report a threat she received over the weekend.

Miller, the now-former Mahoning County chairwoman for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, called police to her Boardman residence on Creston Drive around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a report.

She told police she has recently been receiving unwanted texts and calls from a variety of numbers, making threats against her life and property. The threats, she believes, are related to her recent controversial statement to The Guardian about racism that was published Sept. 22.

The text Miller received at 9 p.m. the previous Saturday reportedly said: “I know where you live and you will pay for your comments you [expletive].”

Miller requested to report the incident for her safety and filed charges. She also asked for extra patrolling in her neighborhood due to the threats.

In the article, Miller, who also resigned as the 13th Congressional District’s representative to the Electoral College for Trump, said: “I don’t think there was any racism until [President Barack] Obama got elected. We never had problems like this ... Now, with the people with the guns, and shooting up neighborhoods, and not being responsible citizens, that’s a big change, and I think that’s the philosophy that Obama has perpetuated on America.”